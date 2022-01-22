Donation to DC disc golf

Defiance College was the recipient of a grant of $5,000 from the Walmart Community Grant Program for Defiance College’s public disc golf course on campus. Accepting the donation from William Graham, Defiance Walmart Store Manager (left), are Jay Hanson, DC Disc Golf Committee member (center), and John Trautman, DC Senior Institutional Advancement Advisor.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance College

