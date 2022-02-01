The Wells Fargo Advisors recently awarded a grant of $5,000 to Defiance College for its 18-hole public disc golf course being built on the grounds of the college. Discussing the donation on the site of the course are Jay Hanson, vice president-investment officer for Wells Fargo Advisors (left); and Ryan Imbrock, Defiance College director of marketing and public relations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.