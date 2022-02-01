DC disc golf donation

The Wells Fargo Advisors recently awarded a grant of $5,000 to Defiance College for its 18-hole public disc golf course being built on the grounds of the college. Discussing the donation on the site of the course are Jay Hanson, vice president-investment officer for Wells Fargo Advisors (left); and Ryan Imbrock, Defiance College director of marketing and public relations.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance College

