When Schaffer Funeral Home owner Dan Schaffer learned that Jeremy and Kristan Hughes wanted to donate money to the funeral home to help pay for funeral costs for families following the loss of an infant/child, he admitted he was, “taken aback.”
The Hughes family, who suffered the loss of their infant son, Graham, three weeks after he was born July 5, 2018, have been raising money through fundraisers the past three years to give back to those who helped them during their son’s life, and following his passing.
After making donations to ProMedica Toledo Hospital on Graham’s birthday in 2019, and to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio in Toledo on his second birthday, the Hughes made the donation to Schaffer Funeral Home this year around his birthday.
“I’ll be quite honest, I was taken aback because this is the first time someone has approached us about something like that,” said Schaffer. “I initially thought, ‘Wow, this is powerful,’ and then on the business side of it, I had to contact our accountant to make sure it was something we could do.
“I told my wife, Cindy, this is really a unique way of memorializing their child, and keeping his memory alive,” added Schaffer. “It really just made such an impression on me. With so much negativity in the world, this is something positive, out of grief, to help other families who will experience what they have.”
Jeremy and Kristan explained they wanted to make the donation, because the people of Schaffer Funeral Home made them feel like family during the most difficult time in their lives.
“You don’t expect to have to pay those (funeral) costs, and we know it’s a really hard place to be,” said Kristan. “So we thought about donating however much we raised to Schaffer Funeral Home, because the people there were so amazing ... they gave us so much empathy and sympathy. We never felt we were just another family, they listened to our needs, they let us talk about Graham, we felt like we were family.”
Said Jeremy: “We had a really good experience at Schaffer, at a time when it was something we didn’t want to be doing. That made it as easy as possible.”
In addition to the donation, the Hugheses included a heartfelt letter to each of the families who will use those donations in the future. The letter shares their experience losing their son, about giving back in Graham’s honor, and why they made the donation to Schaffer Funeral Home.
“We put our names on the letters so if they would like to reach out to us to talk, we can let them know they are not walking in that valley alone,” said Jeremy. “We are not expecting anything in return, it’s all about sharing love with those who need it.”
Said Schaffer: “It really makes you think about how fragile life is, and even with having adult children, I can’t imagine what it would be like to lose a child.”
Although it will be another 11 months before the Hughes honor Graham with a donation on his fourth birthday, work on the next fundraiser will begin soon.
“We’re planning on doing an in-person fundraiser next year,” said Jeremy. “So we’ll sit down and start planning what that will be, soon.”
“We wouldn’t be able to honor Graham without our family, especially our parents, and our friends, co-workers and community,” added Kristan. “Next year, we think we’d like to find a way to give back to U of M (The University of Michigan Medical Center where C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is located).”
