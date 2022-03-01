Moose to Tinora
Photo courtesy of the Defiance Area Foundation

The Tinora Academic Boosters recently received of a grant of $1,000 from The Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center Fund maintained at The Defiance Area Foundation. Pictured accepting the award, from left, are National Honor Society members, Quinn Horn and Brooklyn Reineke along with Moose Lodge representatives, Stacy McCartney, administrator and Daniel Barrera, trustee.

