light donation

Downtown Defiance is merry and bright and getting brighter thanks to a generous $2,000 donation to the Downtown Edison String Light Project from Pontiac Logistics.

Pictured with lights waiting to be strung on the 600 block from left are: Eric Westrick, President, Pontiac Logistics; Danielle Carder, Business Development Manager, Pontiac Logistics; and Kirstie Mack, Executive Director, DDVB.

 Photo courtesy of DDVB

Downtown Defiance is merry and bright and getting brighter thanks to a generous $2,000 donation to the Downtown Edison String Light Project from Pontiac Logistics.

Pictured with lights waiting to be strung on the 600 block from left are: Eric Westrick, President, Pontiac Logistics; Danielle Carder, Business Development Manager, Pontiac Logistics; and Kirstie Mack, Executive Director, DDVB.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments