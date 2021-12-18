Downtown Defiance is merry and bright and getting brighter thanks to a generous $2,000 donation to the Downtown Edison String Light Project from Pontiac Logistics.
Pictured with lights waiting to be strung on the 600 block from left are: Eric Westrick, President, Pontiac Logistics; Danielle Carder, Business Development Manager, Pontiac Logistics; and Kirstie Mack, Executive Director, DDVB.
