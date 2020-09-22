NAPOLEON — As in Defiance, city officials here are discussing what to do about the condition of clothing donation bins.
The subject surfaced again at city council’s meeting Monday night, when a second contract for the town’s pool project was approved as well (see related story on page A1).
The donation bins have grabbed some towns’ attention because they aren’t always well maintained. For example, on Sept. 8 Defiance City Council approved a motion to consider legislation banning them.
And on Monday, Napoleon City Council discussed the matter for the second straight meeting. In this instance, Law Director Billy Harmon revisited the topic, noting that the city has an ordinance which would cover them, although council could make changes to the legislation.
As things stand, Napoleon’s law prohibits donation bins larger than two square-feet from being “installed or maintained in view of a public street or thoroughfare,” according to Harmon.
City Manager Joel Mazur said Napoleon has four bins, including one on city property (on Shelby Street). He observed that “they are not being maintained.”
Mazur told Harmon Monday that the city’s zoning administrator, Kevin Schultheis, has examined them. He may be approaching Harmon in the future to decide how to proceed, according to Mazur.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency resolution amending resolution 081-19 concerning the city’s yearly reoccurring cost legislation.
• passed the first reading of a resolution appointing Mayor Jason Maassel and Councilman Dan Baer to represent the city as members of the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County’s board of directors. The resolution will return for a second reading at council’s Oct. 5 meeting.
• learned from the city’s engineer, Chad Lulfs, that the Glenwood Avenue waterline project should be completed in two to three weeks. All of the main line has been installed, he said, except the connection at Washington Street.
• approved motions accepting several donations to the city. This includes $1,287 from Napoleon Rotary Club for the police department, $2,000 from Napoleon Rotary for the fire department and $2,000 from the Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office for the police department. The city’s police and fire chiefs expressed their thanks Monday.
• passed a motion requesting that the law director draw up legislation allowing the dedication of a section of Clairmont Avenue, between Briarheath and Westmoreland avenues.
• approved a motion extending the city’s recycling contract to Werlor Waste Control, Defiance, for another year through 2021. The existing contract is due to expire on Dec. 31.
• approved the reappointment of David Dill to the city’s zoning board of appeals.
• passed a motion allowing the police department to apply for a “vested interest” grant for K9 units. The grants provide protective vests for police dogs.
• approved a motion asking that the law director draw up legislation for third quarter budget adjustments. These will be reviewed Monday by council’s finance and budget committee, according to Finance Director Kelly O’Boyle.
• passed a motion awarding a contract to Ekoton Corp., Akron, for the procurement of volute presses at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The cost is $563,000, well below the engineer’s estimate ($740,000).
• approved a motion approving the replat of lots in L.G. Randall’s First Addition.
• passed a motion allowing a subdivision replat of lot A-1 in Hogrefe’s Plat II.
• approved a motion approving the municipality’s power supply cost adjustment factor for September.
• met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
