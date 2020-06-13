Katye Katterheinrich of Ravens Care Inc. is receiving a $100 Visa gift card from Crescent-News employee Carla Lucas. The gift card was won last month by William Sterling of Defiance for playing the Crescent-News online “Best Musical Artist of All Time” promotion, which was sponsored by Eden Place at GlennPark. Sterling decided to pay it forward and donated his $100 Visa card to Ravens Care Inc. We thank everyone who participated in the online promotion. A special thank you to our winner William Sterling for donating his winning gift card to a great cause.
Donates gift card
Dennis Van Scoder
