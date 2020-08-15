FAYETTE — The 4-H Camp Palmer has announced that 11 wooded acres in Fulton County have been donated by Paul and Suzanne zumFelde. The land is not adjacent to current camp property and is located close to Pettisville.
The zumFeldes have been loyal supporters of 4-H Camp Palmer, giving to support camp in conjunction with the OSU President’s Club. In 2011, Paul help to spearhead the development of Rob’s retreat cabin, with a sizable donation and helping with several aspects to get this cabin completed.
Soon the land will be available for sale through the Whalen Realty of Wauseon. As a result of summer camp closings in 2020 due to the COVID-19, the sale and proceeds to help with the operations of summer camp are coming at a critical stage in the camp’s 73-year history. Plans are currently being made for a partial fall camp opening with full opening by 2021.
Paul is alumni of OSU Extension as 4-H educator of Fulton County, as he brought thousands of youth to camp during his leadership tenure. He was also instrumental, along with Chuck Wurth, of establishing the original high ropes course in 1990.
Paul has stated that “he is happy to make this land donation for the benefit of 4-H Camp Palmer and hopeful that other landowners would consider a similar gift.”
For more information about this donation or camp, call 419-237-2247 or email goodson.34@osu.edu. 4-H Camp Palmer is a non-profit 501c3 organization serving as a regional camp in northwest Ohio since 1947.
