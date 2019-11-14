DeTray Chiropractic recently donated $2,000 to the Rod and Nicole Hancock family to pay for expenses for their son, Beckett, who had surgery to help correct issues from Larsen Syndrome. Beckett is a first-grader at Noble Elementary School. Presenting the check is Dr. Megan Detray (left).
