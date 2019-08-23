The Defiance County Safe Communities’ Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over kickoff was held during the Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday at the Defiance County fairgrounds in Hicksville. Participating coalition partners included the Hicksville Police Department, Defiance Police Department, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, AAA Defiance, Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, Defiance Fire Department and Defiance County Health Department. The purpose of the event was to remind residents that drunk driving is preventable. Pictured are representatives of those agencies.
