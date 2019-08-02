crash photo

Domersville Road, north of East Second Street, on Defiance’s east side was the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash inconvenienced traffic briefly as rescue personnel processed the scene, but no one was transported with injuries. Several agencies assisted, including the Defiance Police Department, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Jewell Fire Department and South Richland Fire Department. The road has been more heavily traveled since the Clinton Street bridge closed in Defiance in February for replacement. Further details were unavailable Thursday.

