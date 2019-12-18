With Defiance’s new Purple Heart Bridge now open — formerly known as the Clinton Street bridge — a source of unwanted activity for city police has abated.
When the critical Maumee River crossing was closed from late February until Dec. 2, the two main routes around it — Domersville Road to the east and Baltimore Road to the west — were packed with traffic at certain times of the day. And that created an uptick in traffic crashes.
Although some crash reports may still be uncounted, the latest figures show the impact of the bridge’s closure.
According to statistics provided Tuesday by the Defiance County Health Department, 75 crashes occurred this year between the East Second Street/Degler Street intersection and U.S. 24 when the bridge was closed. (Fifty-five of those were between the Domersville/East Second intersection and U.S. 24, while 20 were between the East Second/Degler intersection and Domersville.)
Another 11 crashes occurred on Baltimore Road.
Some 68 traffic crashes occurred on Domersville Road, between East Second Street and the U.S. 24 interchange, over a previous three-year period (2016-18).
The increased crashes this year were handled by city police, the county sheriff’s office and the Ohio Highway Patrol. Who handled crashes in the Domersville Road corridor depended upon where the crashes occurred as the city’s eastern corporation limits vary in that vicinity.
Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer said the most noticeable thing about the crashes is that many were multi-vehicle, where one unit may have rear-ended another, forcing it into a third vehicle.
“It was pretty regular that we’d go there and there were three vehicles involved just due to stop-and-go traffic,” he said.
Local law enforcement officers and firefighters were frequently called to handle the extra crashes.
“It’s absolutely a lot nicer since we don’t have to respond to so many crashes,” said of the new bridge’s opening on Dec. 2. “But the best thing is just being connected to the northside because now response times are a lot (better).”
When the river crossing was closed, the city had positioned an officer on Defiance’s northside at all times. That is no longer the case, according to Shafer, but with the bridge open, police can easily access the northside from its headquarters at 324 Perry St.
The 24/7 northside coverage increased overtime costs, Shafer indicated. One reason is that police implemented a modified shift in which officers were held over a half hour due to the closure.
“It caused a lot of overtime and scheduling stress,” he said.
Shafer explained that when the bridge opened (on Dec. 2), city police “were wondering how long it would take for traffic to pick up downtown, but it literally picked up at 5 p.m. that day. So far everything has been good. Everyone’s been paying attention.”
Before the old bridge closed last February, the Ohio Department of Transportation had installed four new traffic signals on the detour routes — two each at Baltimore Road/U.S. 24 and Domersville Road/U.S. 24. Three of them were temporary.
The two on Baltimore Road have been removed along with the one at Domersville Road’s south U.S. 24 ramp. However, the light at Domersville’s north ramp has remained as planned.
“A lot of people were upset when they saw the stop lights come down,” said Shafer. “A lot of people like them. Unfortunately, those were just temporary except for Domersville.”
