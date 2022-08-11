COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine welcomed Dolly Parton to Ohio Tuesday to celebrate the statewide success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio, where every child under the age of five is eligible.
The 2022 Inaugural First Lady’s Luncheon supported Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, a passion of Fran DeWine.
According to a press release issued by the governor’s office, 343,490 children are enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, which means 48% of eligible children between birth to age 5 years old are enrolled in the program.
“It is an incredible honor to host Dolly Parton and celebrate the success of her book gifting program here in Ohio,” said Fran DeWine. “Ohio’s Imagination Library is thriving, and we are truly blessed to have so many supporters of the program in every community across our great state. These books are changing the lives of so many children and preparing them for kindergarten — and life!”
At Tuesday’s luncheon, Gov. DeWine introduced First Lady DeWine, noting that more Ohio children are receiving the Imagination Library books from Dolly Parton’s program than in any other state. Gov. DeWine recently joined his wife at several of her Imagination Library events, including a press conference in St. Clairsville (Belmont County), and a Storybook Trail opening at Rocky Fork State Park (Highland County).
During the luncheon, First Lady DeWine hosted a fireside chat with Dolly Parton, where Dolly explained how important the Imagination Library is to her. In 1995, Dolly she created Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for children living in Sevier County, Tenn. She was initially inspired to create the Imagination Library by her father, who was illiterate.
Since 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has expanded nationally and internationally. The program was brought statewide to Ohio in 2019, under the guidance of Fran DeWine.
Dolly Parton and the first lady were each gifted a quilt from Ohio’s Imagination Library’s affiliates. Both quilts include 88 squares, one for each of Ohio’s 88 counties. Each county affiliate worked with a group of preschoolers in their community to design a square representing their county.
“I was so excited to join Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine today in celebrating my Imagination Library being available for every child in Ohio!” said Dolly Parton.
Ohio’s Imagination Library has 71 affiliates, who administer the program on a county level, cover 50% of the cost of books, and build partnerships throughout the community. The remaining cost of each book is covered by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, ensuring the program remains free for all families. Through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, each Imagination Library book is $2.10.
Additionally, Dolly Parton presented First Lady DeWine with a copy of her book, Coat of Many Colors. This copy is a dedication piece for Tuesday’s celebration of Ohio’s statewide success. Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton tells the story of a young girl in need of a warm winter coat. It is part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library 2022 collection and is mailed to children born in 2018.
