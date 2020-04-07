Hicksville food

Lifeline Connect Ministries on Fountain Street in Hicksville, provides free bread, produce, canned goods and other food to Hicksville residents every Thursday afternoon. Residents can come on a monthly basis and sign up for food giveaways. Ready for the giveaway, are, from left: volunteers Carl Horner, Tom Luderman, Susan Luderman, Lisa Griffey, Mike Griffey and Rev. Steve Eyers.

 Peter Greer/C-N Photo

