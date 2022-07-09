PAULDING — It’s a project that really has tails wagging.
Boy Scout Hunter Couts of Paulding currently is working on his Eagle Scout project that will bring some needed improvements to the county’s dog kennel.
Paulding County Dog Warden David Bash said it is wonderful that Couts decided to help the kennel for his project.
“The kennel is only funded by the sales of dog tags,” Bash explained. “I thought it (the project) was wonderful. He’s really taken off with it. It will look 100% better (when its done).”
Couts, who will be a junior at Paulding this year, said the idea to fix up the kennel came while he and his family (parents Kim and Jeremy as well as siblings Travis, Conner and Izaac) were volunteering there.
“We go in and help take care of the dogs whenever it’s needed so David doesn’t have to do it all,” Couts said.
Couts’ project includes repainting the walls of the kennel as well as putting in new flooring throughout the building.
Some of the work already has been completed, though not as quickly as Couts thought it would be.
“The concrete walls in the kennel got dewy so we couldn’t paint them in the fall, then a dog came in for 5-6 months,” Couts said. “All the walls are finished being painted, and I’m trying to find the best company to do the floor right now.”
Bash said the kennel already looks better.
“We’ve got fresh paint on the walls,” he said. “The appearance has already improved dramatically. … Once that’s (the floors) done, this place will be absolutely wonderful.”
The project has cost several thousand dollars so far with the floor being the most expensive part of the project.
“The floor is estimated to cost around $5,300,” Couts said.
Thankfully, members of the community have stepped forward to help support the project by either helping with fundraisers or donating money.
“To start off, for the doggy doors we did a T-shirt fundraiser,” Couts said, adding that he got help from Tera Domina.
Domina from TKPrints worked on the T-shirt fundraiser. It raised $1,200 in donations that helped pay for the new doggy doors at the kennel. Domina and her granddaughter, Kinlee Sherry, also are doing a drawing fundraiser to help the dog kennel project. A dog tag fundraiser also was held.
“Ace Hardware donated paint rollers, brushes and the paint we needed (for the walls),” Couts added.
Additional funds are needed to finish the floors in the kennel.
Couts and his family are holding a fundraising event on July 23 from 3-7 p.m. at the Paulding Eagles to raise the additional funds. There will be food, a silent auction and raffles.
“We appreciate any donations from families, friends and other people from the community,” Couts said, adding that he really appreciates the help Ace Hardware and TKPrints gave.
Anyone interested in donating funds to help with the improvements at the kennel, may attend the event on July 23 or send donations to the kennel at 13387 U.S. 127 in Paulding or to Couts’ home at 17674 Road 146, Paulding. Individuals need to note that it is for the improvement projects.
Couts said the project already has taught him an important lesson.
“That doing a lot of renovations can be really expensive and time-consuming, but with a lot of people it doesn’t take so long,” he said.
