Defiance County's dog warden discussed with county commissioners Thursday a new state animal cruelty bill that becomes effective in approximately seven weeks.
Randy Vogel addressed House Bill 24 (HB 24) with county commissioners during their Thursday meeting, noting that it becomes effective March 31. Vogel focused on the part of the legislation that affects his office — specifically, the use of tranquilizers.
Vogel noted in an interview with The Crescent-News following Thursday's meeting that tranquilizers — to subdue dogs that are difficult to catch or aggressive — have not been allowed for about eight or nine years.
According to Vogel, the Ohio County Dog Wardens Association has been pushing for the restoration of the tranquilizer option because "that's a big tool for us, especially on dogs you can't catch or dogs that are aggressive."
However, he indicated — and told commissioners — that little direction has been provided about training for tranquilizer use. He said his office still has two tranquilizer guns from the years before the option was curtailed eight or nine years ago.
HB 24 also updated other procedural matters concerning animal cruelty laws and humane societies.
For example, a court hearing is required within a 10-day period in all cases involving any animal that has been seized by authorities due to alleged cruelty or neglect. In the past, this only applied to companion animals (cats and dogs), the county's humane agent, Stacie Fedderke, told The Crescent-News Thursday.
A judge makes a ruling within the 10-day period to determine if authorities had a right to seize the animal, she indicated. The owner must pay for the animal's care during the pendency of the court proceeding, Fedderke explained.
The sole purpose of Vogel's office is to pick up dogs running at-large while Fedderke's task is to investigate potential cases of animal cruelty (see related story). The county contracts with the Fort Defiance Humane Society to care for dogs picked up by the dog warden's office.
Also Thursday, Vogel provided commissioners with an update on his office's monthly activities.
He reported that 43 complaints were handled in January with nine citations and six warnings issued.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• awarded contracts to Custar Stone Co., Custar; Stoneco Inc. (Scott and Auglaze quarries), Stafford Gravel Inc., Butler, Ind.; and LaFarge, Paulding, for the purchase of crushed aggregate (stone).
• awarded contracts to Asphalt Materials Inc., Oregon; and K-Tech Specialty Coating, Ashley, Ind., for the purchase of bituminous road repair materials.
