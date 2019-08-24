BRYAN — A dog was shot and killed on Friday as law enforcement officers were attempting to make an arrest on a warrant in Springfield Township.
According to Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns, at approximately noon, a deputy was assisting a parole officer who was serving a warrant on Jamie Lucas, 33, Bryan, in the 03000 block of County Road 19. A pitbull mix dog reportedly charged officers.
“The dog came at the officer in an aggressive manner,” explained Towns. “The dog was charging and the officer tried to retreat. He shot and killed the dog. He didn’t have a lot of options.”
Lucas was then arrested and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending a court appearance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.