PAULDING — The Paulding man charged in a double homicide last month was arraigned here Tuesday in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Clay Dockery, 23, 6540 U.S. 127, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of aggravated murder, each an unclassified felony. Judge Tiffany Beckman accepted the verbal plea and asked that it be submitted to the court in writing.
Defense attorney William Kluge’s plea on behalf of his client asked that Dockery be evaluated for both competency and criminal responsibility. Beckman ordered that Dockery was to be evaluated by Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Toledo.
Because the evaluation will take an undetermined amount of time, no further hearing dates were set. Those will be set once the court has the results of the evaluation in its hands.
Also during the proceedings Kluge acknowledged that Dockery received a copy of the indictment and waived the reading of the indictment in open court and the court’s advisement on the penalties.
It was also determined by Beckman that Dockery qualified for a court-appointed representative, and Kluge was assigned to the case. Kluge also filed a motion for Robert Grzybowski to serve as co-counsel which also was accepted by the court.
Dockery is charged with the murders of Celecitas Pelegrino Williams, 60, and her husband, Bruce Williams, 81, at their home at 6502 Road 123 just south of Broughton on Dec. 8. He was arrested not long after in Ashtabula County (northeast of Cleveland) where the vehicle he had allegedly taken from the residence broke down.
According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, the causes of death — determined during Lucas County coroner autopsies — was listed as “multiple chop wounds of the head.”
During Dockery’s initial hearing in Paulding County Municipal Court, Judge Suzanne Rister had set Dockery’s bond at $10 million with a 10% allowance provision. Beckman continued the bond on Tuesday at the same amount with no objection from Kluge.
Dockery has been held in Paulding County Jail following his return from Ashtabula County.
