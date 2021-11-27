• Defiance County

Bring the scent of the holiday season home with a free kit to make your own pomander. Decorate an orange with whole cloves, cover with spices, hang with a ribbon and enjoy a Christmas ornament that will have a pleasant aroma for years to come. Available at the Defiance County Public Library (on the bookshelf next to the director's office) from Dec. 1-17 while supplies last.

