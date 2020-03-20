District science fair
Photos courtesy of Pettisville HS

Pettisville High School students recently participated in district science fair held in Toledo. District competitors were, in front, from left: Grace Crawford, Delana Damman, Hollyn Klopfenstein and Madison Beck. And in back, from left: Baden Skates, Susan Ringler, Amanda Grimm, Olivia Rossman and Kelly Wyse. Receiving superior ratings were Wyse, Beck and the team of Klopfenstein and Crawford. Earning excellent ratings were Skates, and the teams of Damman and Rossman, and Ringler and Grimm. Skates also won the Ecology Award, while Wyse won the Mercy College of Ohio Award for Outstanding Project in Biology, Chemistry or Medicine. The team of Damman and Rossman won the Planet Earth Sustainability Award.

Load comments