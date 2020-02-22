A distracted driving simulator presentation was held Friday at Continental High School, offered by the P.E.E.R.S. Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Grand Rapids, Mich. Sponsored by General Motors, the group travels to schools around the country in an effort to raise awareness about the dangers of driving while distracted by cell phones. Students watch a video and then are put in a virtual reality simulator where they are instructed to “drive” while checking random apps and browsing on their phones. Here, Luke Recker sits in the simulator.
