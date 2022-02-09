Distracted driving and marijuana usage impacting children were two topics heard by Defiance City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.
Council also received some bad news about a downtown building project (see related story).
A city police officer, Michelle Manley, spoke to council Tuesday, recapping a recent "Coffee With a Cop" session in Defiance. The regular event allows the public to meet with local law enforcement officers and ask them questions about their professions and experiences.
McCann had asked police to attend Tuesday's meeting to revisit two topics that surfaced at the most recent "Coffee With a Cop" event — distracted driving and marijuana usage.
According to Manley, an increase in traffic crashes is related to distracted driving, often involving a phone device. She said members of the public may report what they think is impaired driving, but this sometimes turns out to be distracted driving.
"It's becoming increasingly more apparent the more that cell phones are here, and I believe they are here to stay, " Manley said. "... "It is a safety hazard and is something that is extremely prevalent with our calls for service."
However, she noted that drivers may be distracted by other things as well, such as kids or their vehicle's radio.
In that event, she urged, people to pull over to attend to such matters.
Another issue for law enforcement, she noted, is that "unfortunately, marijuana is becoming more acceptable." Officers are concerned that this gets into the hands of children who can be physically harmed, Manley indicated.
Additionally, medical marijuana that comes in edible forms, she related, can get into children's hands. Manley called this situation "very dangerous."
Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock asked what the indicators might be of a child ingesting these products.
Manley said there are different physical things that a person cannot control which might suggest marijuana usage, and "for a child it's going to be more serious."
The next "Coffee With a Cop" event is scheduled for on Feb. 24 at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau office in downtown Defiance, according to Council Member Jill Krutsch. The event will begin at 8 a.m., and the public is encouraged to attend.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance allowing the purchase of a police cruiser and equipment. The cost of the vehicle from Mark Moats Ford of Defiance is $33,230.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler complimented city crews on their snow removal efforts last week, saying they did an "excellent job," a thought echoed by the mayor. He urged council members to let him know if there are streets that still need attention so they can be addressed.
• Finance Director John Lehner noted that a company promoting green energy is sending information to homeowners noting that it can provide power to residents at 8.7 kilowatt hours (kWh) during the first month, with a variable rate thereafter. Under terms of the city's electric aggregation program, residents can opt out and go this route, noted Lehner, but this price is well above the current contracted rate (4.69 cents per kWh). The city has two more years under the current contract, he said.
• Law Director Sean O'Donnell apologized for his mistaken comment last week that Defiance Public Library board members are appointed by the mayor. Rather, he corrected himself Tuesday, noting that council makes these appointments. However, council has no authority over the board hereafter.
• council met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel and pending or imminent litigation.
