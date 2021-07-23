A key official involved in planning for a proposed solar energy project just outside Sherwood addressed Defiance County commissioners Thursday.
Cliff Scher senior director of development for Lightsource BP (formerly 7X Energy) provided commissioners with a project update during their regular meeting.
Commissioners also received a request for an increase in annual dog license fees (see related story).
According to Scher, the Sherwood solar development — spread across nine separate parcels of land north and east of the village — would generate 68 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 14,000 homes per year.
He acknowledged the opposition that has emerged recently to the project, particularly the concerns of Sherwood Village officials. They are worried that the project would hem in areas where the village would like to promote economic development.
Because of that, explained Scher, his company has committed to keeping a 50-acre area northeast of Sherwood clear of solar panels.
Another concern he mentioned is the view coming into Sherwood via U.S. 127 and Ohio 18. As such, he said, the company is making a bigger commitment to a vegetative buffer for solar panels there.
And in an area east of Sherwood where three homes would be close to the project's standard buffer, he said this would be extended to 700 feet.
While aware of "resistance" to the project, Scher said homeowners within a certain distance would be compensated financially.
"We're also working to get good-neighbor agreements in place," he said. "We started outreach on that where there'd be payments to neighboring property owners when there's installed facilities within 500 feet of their home."
But Commissioner Mick Pocratsky indicated that the level of opposition is considerable.
"... I'm getting inundated with letters here showing great concern if this project goes forward," he said. "And I've received one document that is in favor of what you're doing. ... So, I just wanted to let you know that we're getting a lot of resistance."
Pocratsky also brought up Ohio Senate Bill 52 (SB 52), legislation passed last month by the Ohio General Assembly that would give local officials more say in whether solar and wind projects can go forward.
With or without SB 52 provisions, Lightsource BP also would need to receive approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board. The company has not yet made an application to that entity.
"We have our system impact studies back from the transmission regulatory already," said Scher, "and so we're grandfathered from some aspects of that bill and there's another level of activity or process in that bill that remains to be seen on when we get our application submitted and when the power siting board declares it complete."
In all, explained Scher, solar panels will be installed on 350 acres within a fenced-in area totaling 425 acres.
Commissioners asked Scher a few questions about the project and its future.
For example, Pocratsky asked where solar panels and materials used in the project would go after the property leases are terminated. (Leases for 35 years with an option for five or 15 more years are proposed with property owners.) Pocratsky said concerns exist that the material would be taken to the landfill.
However, Scher said aluminum, steel and glass along with some copper wire will be used for solar field construction — recyclable materials for which there is "high demand."
Commissioner Ryan Mack noted the enduring concern that Sherwood officials have about limiting economic development on the village's environs.
But Sherwood-area resident Bill Moats, one of five landowners planning to lease to Lightsource, said he has owned land on the west side of U.S. 127 (north of Sherwood) and interest was shown only once (for 3.8 acres). Nothing came of it.
Moats said the project will offer benefits to Defiance County (through property taxes to be paid by Lightsource), particularly Central Local Schools.
"I hope you support this project," Moats told commissioners. "I think it's a good economic development project. It brings a lot of dollars into the community. It really helps the school system over the life of the system."
Scher told The Crescent-News following the meeting that the schools would receive approximately $240,000 per year during the life of the leases while the annual property tax total would be about $600,000. (Besides Central Local, public entities such as Defiance County, Delaware Township and Four County Career Center would receive additional tax revenue as well.)
Scher noted that Lightsource — not landowners — will pay the property taxes on the ground leased for solar panels.
These and other topics may be discussed at future possible meetings on the matter.
Scher indicated that he may meet with Sherwood Village Council on Aug. 16 and offered the possibility of a separate in-person public informational meeting.
"A public meeting would probably be good," said Pocratsky.
