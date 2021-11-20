• Defiance County

Baseball discussion:

The Defiance Public Library System invites you to take a journey through Cleveland baseball history with Martin Gitlin, author of the Ultimate Cleveland Indians Time Machine Book, on Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. in the Community Room at Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood. Presentation is geared to adults 18+. No registration required.

