Approximately 10 old pipe bombs were found in an abandoned locker at Defiance’s General Motors plant Friday, but none of them contained explosives.
The devices were discovered while an old locker was being cleaned, and their presence was reported by GM to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Doug Engel.
When the devices were found, they were covered in dust, he explained, indicating that they had been there for years.
“They had been there awhile,” he commented.
Each had a screw-on top but no fuse, Engel indicated, and were found to be empty of any explosives.
“It does not appear they had any explosive materials,” he said by phone Friday afternoon from a location on Fruit Ridge Road south of Defiance where the pipes were being detonated.
The detonation was undertaken by the Allen County Bomb Squad from Lima by placing a charge next to the devices, he explained.
Besides the bomb squad, the sheriff’s office contacted the FBI and ATF while GM staff, GM fire personnel and South Richland Fire Department were involved in handling the pipes as well. The sheriff’s office’s K9 unit also was involved.
Most of the above agencies’ work proved to be precautionary, he indicated, although the devices initially appeared suspicious.
“We just followed the protocol,” said Engel. “It’s normal standard procedure.”
As for further investigation, persons with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 419-784-1155.
Engel said the devices were handled at the Fruit Ridge Road location — on Richland Township property — because that was the “closest place we could do it.”
