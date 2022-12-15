STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s (CCNO) labor situation has improved and stabilized while hopes about adding a new member to the regional jail’s partnership remain alive.
That was the scenario delivered by CNCO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan during the CCNO governing board meeting near here Wednesday morning.
His comments were in response to a question posed by CCNO board member Pete Gerken, a commissioner from Lucas County which is one of the five counties in the CCNO partnership. He wanted to know the impact of CCNO’s recent decision to raise wages and provide incentives to employees.
“What we are seeing is our supervisors are fully staffed,” said Sullivan. “We have one promoted, we’re just waiting to actually put her on. Our officers — we’re only down seven. They’re not leaving like they were.”
He added that “there’s a good chance” in January “we should be about there.”
Some board members noted the disparities now between pay at CCNO and the Four County Juvenile Detention Center next door, which at times has complicated the employment situation at each. Pay at CCNO is higher.
“But they are significantly two different jobs and two different populations,” responded Sullivan. “... there’s a lot of things besides the population we deal with and the numbers of people we deal with.”
Moving to another question posed by Gerken, Sullivan said discussions continue about adding Hancock County to the CCNO partnership. Present CCNO partners are Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams counties, but the regional jail is taking prisoners from Findlay Municipal Court on a regular basis.
Sullivan indicated that Hancock County officials, who have made inquiries into the history of CCNO’s per diem rate (daily inmate charge), are discussing the matter internally.
“So there still at a point that they might want to discuss some bi-law change for adding a new member?,” asked Gerken.
Yes, answered Sullivan, noting that “one side definitely” in Hancock County is interested, and “they’re still trying to convince the other side.”
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• discussed the status of possible grant funds from Ohio House Bill 687 which sets dollars aside for jail capital projects. CCNO has sought a couple grants, but may not receive word about funding until January.
• approved the November financial report.
• learned that the Wednesday jail inmate count was 542, with 332 of those from the five member counties.
• approved a motion seeking a rental agreement for a temporary generator ($15,000 for two weeks).
• passed a motion requesting proposals for a new generator to replace the jail’s original equipment which is still functioning. Sullivan said obtaining parts could be an issue if something goes wrong with the generator, so he is looking at a new one. The cost for new equipment along with a backup may be $290,000.
• learned that CCNO’s annual employee Christmas party raised $4,057 for the Lisa Clady Memorial fund in Holgate. This is in honor of Craig Swary, a CCNO maintenance employee who passed away suddenly this year and was active with Holgate Schools.
• approved line item transfers and asset disposals.
• was informed by Sullivan of a contract renewal from Johnson Controls ($12,785) and new carpet in the dorms from Morris Floor Covering ($26,808), Defiance.
• learned that four inmates will graduate next week from CCNO’s GED program while a graduation ceremony was held for nine inmates graduating Aramark’s first “into work” training program to teach warehouse environment skills.
• met in executive session.
