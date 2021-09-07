• Defiance County

Dino School:

From Sept. 14 to Nov. 16, join Danielle Bryant of the Maumee Valley Guidance Center for Dino School every Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Defiance Public Library (outside if weather permits).

Bryant and her puppets Wally, a young boy, and Dina, a wise dinosaur, will spend time with participants building important skills, like identifying feelings and getting along with others.

Dino School is free and geared to ages 4-8. No registration required.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments