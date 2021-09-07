• Defiance County
Dino School:
From Sept. 14 to Nov. 16, join Danielle Bryant of the Maumee Valley Guidance Center for Dino School every Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Defiance Public Library (outside if weather permits).
Bryant and her puppets Wally, a young boy, and Dina, a wise dinosaur, will spend time with participants building important skills, like identifying feelings and getting along with others.
Dino School is free and geared to ages 4-8. No registration required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.