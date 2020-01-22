• Henry County

Dinner theatre:

A Leap Year dinner theatre, entitled "Wanted Dead or Alive: A Western Murder Mystery Event" will be held from 6-10:30 p.m. Feb. 29 in Napoleon. The event is sponsored by the Symphony of Tees and will support the Henry County Hospital, Northwest Ohio CASA and the Center for Child and Family Advocacy.

Cocktails are at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 7 p.m. with the performance following at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 each and available at the Henry County Chamber of Commerce, Mkat's Antiques or Above the Roots. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in Western attire as there will be a prize for the best outfit.

