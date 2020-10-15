Dingus

VAN WERT — Vantage Network Systems junior Allison Dingus of Crestview participated in the Ohio Business Professionals of

America (BPA) regional officer speech competition among 11 other participating school districts for

the running of an elected officer.

Through a video submission, Dingus detailed her experience in leadership positions, including Girl Scouts, marching band, jazz band, pep band and concert band, as well as sound system for her home school’s theater department. She also highlighted her involvement in her local youth group and outreach program for her church.

“I will always do what’s better for the good of our own region,” said Dingus. “I will always try to get a good compromisation to try and make as many people happy. Before making a decision, or presenting a compromisation, I will always listen to everyone’s ideas.”

She was voted the Ohio Business Professionals of America Region 16 president.

