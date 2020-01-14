• Defiance County
Digital genealogy:
The public can learn what digital genealogy resources Defiance Public Library has to offer, including Ancestry.com, Ohio Memory Project and Fold3. The event is slated for 5-6 p.m. Jan. 28.
Participants can get hands-on experience using scanners and HoverCam, a document camera. They are asked to bring a few items to digitize and a method to save the files (flash drive, hard drive, or email address).
Registration at the library or online is required for this free workshop and there is a 15-person maximum. Call 419-782-1456, ext. 1108, to register.
