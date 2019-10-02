The following are some of the after-stories from last year’s “Difference Makers” who were featured at the first-ever #GivingTuesdayNWO fundraising event.
• CHILDREN’S LANTERN: The support we got on Giving Tuesday was beyond what we could have imagined. People who have supported us in the past and people who had just heard about what we do greatly blessed us that night to do something that has been on Children’s Lantern’s heart for years. With what was raised on that amazing night, we were able to start the process on transitional housing. This housing will be used for children aging out of foster care and for women who are getting back on their feet after being trafficked. This is a great need that is often overlooked or not available for this demographic.
• REVIVEOHIO: These funds are helping us to carry on the vision and mission of ReviveOHIO, and by helping to ensure we can invest into communities we work with by being able to provide our tools to the churches without cost.
•PETTISVILLE SCHOOL: On#GivingTuesdayNWO Pettisville School Foundation donors saw their $35,100 in gifts increase to more than $50,000 to benefit foundation causes. The foundation is indebted to Everence Financial, sponsors of #GivingTuesdayNWO, for creating the event and arranging matching funds. The PSF received a check for $50,648 benefiting the following causes: $5,144 to support the Pettisville School’s Blackbird Pantry, which provides meals and supplies for families in need; $31,100 toward improvements on Pettisville Local Schools’ outside athletic facilities; and $14,440 for general foundation endowment and operation.
• DEFIANCE AREA YOUTH FOR CHRIST: At Youth For Christ, we are overjoyed with the amount of support we received from #GivingTuesdayNWO. We are humbled by the outpouring of love and generosity that our community has shown. As a result of this generosity, we will be welcoming a new staff member to our organization. By doing this, we are closer to fulfilling our vision of reaching 30,000 11-19 year olds in our six-county area and engaging them in an authentic Christ-sharing relationship. We are also in the process of updating our technology system. By doing this update, we will get protection from any threats to our systems, as well as staying connected to the next generation. All of this is possible because of #GivingTuesdayNWO. Thank you for your support as we continue to bring the life-changing message of Jesus Christ to our area students.
• FULTON COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY: We were very honored and grateful to be part of #GivingTuesdayNWO. The donations that we received will help with the vet care, food and needs of the homeless dogs and cats of Fulton County. In the 18 months since we first opened our doors, we adopted out 550 animals. This was only possible with the help and support of our community and donations. One purchase that we will be making soon is a new, heavy-duty washer. Our old washer is small and not able to wash the dog beds or the many towels and blankets that we use daily. Thanks to your generous donations, we will be able to provide food, shelter and veterinary care to the many homeless and unwanted pets in Fulton County. Thank you for your support.
