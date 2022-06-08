An early Tuesday morning diesel fuel spill in Defiance caused some slick streets and prompted a city investigation.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard explained the situation to city council during its meeting Tuesday night. Council also let lie an annexation ordinance and approved a two-year contract for the city's soon-to-be administrator (see related stories).
According to Leonard, the fuel spill appears to have been caused by a leaking tanker truck that entered Defiance from the east, perhaps in the area of General Motors or Domersville Road, he indicated.
The fuel trail continued on Second Street, traversing through the downtown and going all the way to Baltimore Road on Defiance's west side, Leonard noted. Combined with wet pavement, this create slick spots and traffic hazards for motorists.
In fact, he said the slippery pavement may have caused a motorcycle rider to lose control of his bike, though he apparently was not seriously injured.
"This was problematic because as that diesel fuel spilled on the road, along with some of the wet pavement, it created some sheen where we had a lot of slips ... and it created some real problems with traffic issues," said Leonard.
Tracks from the spill were easily visible on Second Street in the morning after the pavement dried from early morning rains. City street crews also put a light layer of sand over the material to provide for better traction, Leonard explained.
He thanked Baker-Shindler Company of Defiance for providing the sand that was put down.
However, additional rain could cause an issue, he added.
"... I think we're fearful of another rain and what it might create, and if the substance is still there it can be a problem," he told council. "So, we put alerts out to the public. We actually tried to combat that as much as we could, and I think there was some odor issues in the downtown area as well ... ."
Leonard told The Crescent-News following Tuesday's meeting that the police department has initiated an investigation to determine the party responsible for the spill. If this can be determined, the person or company may be asked to pay for the cleanup cost, or could be cited.
He said Defiance County's EMA office was contacted about the spill as well as Ohio EPA, the city fire department and the city's wastewater department.
The amount of diesel spilled isn't known, but with fuel prices these days Leonard commented that "somebody lost a lot of money today."
