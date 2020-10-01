Two people were inducted into the Defiance City Hall of Fame Monday evening during a ceremony at the Stroede Center for the Arts. The event was hosted by the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum.
Inducted into the 2020 class were William A. Diehl and Pearl Dowe.
Diehl (1917-2009), distinguished himself as a humanitarian, philanthropist and a community leader. A lifelong resident of Defiance, he was involved with the family business Defiance Milk Products/Diehl Inc. for 75 years. For 40 of those years, he was president of the company. He was a supporter of the Albert Schweitzer Foundation, Yokefellow House, YMCA, Defiance County Literacy Council and the Market Basket Nutritional Program. Diehl was instrumental in the creation of the Thoreau Wildlife Reserve and GlennPark, a senior living community in Defiance. He served on the Defiance College Board of Trustees. His accomplishments were recognized when he received the Defiance College Pilgrim Medal in 1979, the Defiance Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award in 1992, and a Defiance College Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in 1995.
Dowe (1886-1977) was born in Brunersburg. She attended the University of Michigan nursing school. Dowe began her career as a nurse with the Red Cross. In World War I, she served in the United States Army Reserve Nurse Corps. Her service took her to Ellis Island as a United States public health nurse medically processing immigrants when they arrived. In World War II, Dowe served in the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps as a second lieutenant. Dwight Eisenhower recognized Dowe with a medal of achievement. Dowe completed her career as a nurse in a variety of government hospitals. She retired to Florida in 1956 and moved to Defiance where she completed her life’s journey.
Defiance High School graduates Breanna Elston and Tammy Alguilera highlighted the lives of Diehl and Dowe through a taped presentation.
