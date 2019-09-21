Those who enjoy the poetry of Emily Dickinson will have an opportunity next week to partake in a Defiance College presentation depicting her and her work.
Jennifer Burke, a professor and chairman of the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Miami, Fla., will perform excerpts from “The Belle of Amherst,” a play about the famous American poet — at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Defiance College’s Schomburg Auditorium. Burke will portray Dickinson — from the small town of Amherst, Mass. — in the play, written by William Luce.
The presentation will be the fourth in a series of five in the Dr. Jan J. Younger Colloquium that has been ongoing since 2016 at Defiance College.
The colloquium was made possible with an endowment honoring Younger, a long-time DC professor and forensics coach. Annual events are built around the theme “knowing through research” which helps improve the human condition.
Two previous events, for example, focused on information-laden topics like Lake Erie watershed quality and cyber security. According to Younger, the research that Luce put into his play fits right into the colloquium’s theme.
“There are lots of different kinds of research,” he said. “So this research was done by William Luce with the script, ‘The Belle of Amherst,’ taking all the writings of Emily Dickinson ... and he carved this play out which is a woman who lived in Amherst, Mass., her whole life. So, this isn’t like a world traveler like Mark Twain going everywhere and meeting everybody. She stayed right there. She could have been in Defiance for all we know and lived in a very small town.”
Beyond that, Younger noted that the performance will give attendees “an opportunity to witness maybe one of the greatest poets in American history.”
And Younger believes Burke is just the person for that.
“One of my friends saw her and said, ‘man you should see this lady do this,’” he said. “She’s really good, and through that contact I took her word for it. She’s at University of Toledo and she knows a lot, and she said you can’t go wrong with this ... .
“Her (Burke’s) specialty is Shakespeare, and she’s a Shakespearean scholar by trade,” explained Younger. “In the summer time she works summer Shakespearean Theatre at Texas A&M (University).”
According to information provided by Younger, Burke specializes in voice and speech, and serves as a vocal director for the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre in Coral Gables, Fla., as well as artistic director of the Scientists and Engineers Expanding Diversity and Success Interactive Theatre Ensemble.
She also served as an instructor at the Boston Conservatory, working in the Boston area for years as a director, vocal coach and actor. She’s performed at such prestigious places as The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
