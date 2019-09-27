The life of Emily Dickinson was on display Thursday night at Defiance College’s Schomburg Auditorium, part of an educational series honoring a former professor and speech coach.
Jennifer Burke, a professor and chairman of the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Miami, Fla., performed a version of “The Belle of Amherst,” a play written by William Luce about the famous American poet who lived from 1830-86. Burke portrayed Dickinson and her thoughts about the poet’s life in the small town of Amherst, Mass.
The presentation was the fourth in a series of five in the Dr. Jan J. Younger Colloquium that has been ongoing since 2016 at Defiance College. Made possible with an endowment honoring Younger — a long-time DC professor and forensics coach there — annual events are built around the theme “knowing through research” which helps improve the human condition.
Two previous events, for example, focused on information-laden topics like Lake Erie watershed quality and cyber security. And, according to Younger, the research that Luce put into his play concerning Dickinson’s life fit right into the colloquium’s theme.
About 75 persons attended Thursday’s presentation, in which Dickinson spoke as if she were addressing a visitor to her home, sometimes lamenting the limitations of life there, her inability to secure romantic love and the difficulty in having her poems published. (According to one source, perhaps less than a dozen of Dickinson’s poems were published while she was living.)
But often, Burke’s character remained hopeful and cheerful while working in excerpts of her poetry.
The play Thursday was a shorter version of Luce’s work, Burke noted during a question and answer period that followed with the Schomburg audience.
Burke appeared Thursday in Defiance thanks to Younger, who contacted her about participating in the series. He told the crowd following Burke’s portrayal that in speaking with her on the phone beforehand, he noticed her love for Luce’s play.
“When I talked with her, there was one thing that came through in those telephone conversations, and that was her love of William Luce’s play, and I think our minds were together,” Younger said. “And I knew at that point we had to bring you (Burke) to our version of Amherst — Defiance — and that you can lead a life like Emily did in a small town.”
“I first saw this (play) when I was probably 19 years old,” explained Burke in response to an audience question about why she chose to do the play, “... and I remember just being captivated with it, thinking it was astounding and beautiful.”
Specializing in voice and speech, Burke serves as a vocal director for the Jerry Herman Ring Theatre in Coral Gables, Fla., as well as artistic director of the Scientists and Engineers Expanding Diversity and Success Interactive Theatre Ensemble.
She also served as an instructor at the Boston Conservatory, working in the Boston area for years as a director, vocal coach and actor. She’s performed at such prestigious places as The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
