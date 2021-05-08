Growing up in a small town in rural north central Iowa, Austin Dickinson gained a love of the outdoors that informs his chosen profession as a state wildlife officer.
Born in Nebraska, Defiance County’s wildlife officer has found a home in northwest Ohio and hopes to keep his position with the Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW) for years to come.
“I plan on being with the Division of Wildlife for the rest of my career,” said Dickinson, 32, during an interview earlier this week with The Crescent-News. “I have an amazing amount of flexibility. It’s very hard (in law enforcement) to have that kind of flexibility to really tailor it to focus on outreach and enforcement. It’s hard to foresee ever leaving that. ... It’s a great job. I love it.”
Like many wildlife officers, the love of the outdoors has driven his career path to a great extent. And some interaction with a former neighbor back in Iowa didn’t hurt that trajectory either.
“I had always grown up in the outdoors hunting and fishing — it’s just where my natural interest lies,” he recalled. “In Iowa, I had an Iowa wildlife officer who lived down the street from me.”
Although he didn’t know it at the time, a family move from Iowa to northern Ohio in 2005 during his teen years eventually provided an opportunity to take the DOW job. A 2007 graduate of Genoa High School, Dickinson initially believed he was going to take “the traditional law enforcement route” in pursuing a career.
While attending Bowling Green State University’s (BGSU) criminal justice program, Dickinson also joined the college’s ROTC program, obtaining a lieutenant’s rank. He parlayed this into a 7 1/2-year career with the Ohio Army National Guard, reaching the rank of captain before his commitment ended in 2018.
By then, Dickinson had obtained his BGSU degree — he graduated in 2011 — and was able to use it to fill a wildlife officer’s position in 2014.
His first assignment was as Seneca County’s wildlife officer, a position he held for four years before taking the Williams County job for about a year and then coming to Defiance County a year and a half ago.
With an established career now unfolding, Dickinson can draw upon a number of experiences to explain a typical day in the life of a wildlife officer.
One key task — no doubt familiar to the public generally — is the enforcement of hunting and fishing license requirements as well as wildlife-related investigations. But this work is only part of what an officer does.
“We have a lot of discretion as wildlife officers as far as what we do on a daily basis,” Dickinson explained. “A lot of it is dependent upon the time of year and what seasons are in. A lot of it is based on the phone calls we get from the public.”
For example, a call might be received about an injured animal, in which case Dickinson will investigate, although this could be unfounded.
“We get a lot of calls where people are concerned with animals where nothing is wrong,” he said. “In most cases, the (mother animal) is somewhere close by. We get a lot of calls about fawns in the spring.”
In cases where injured animals are found, “we work with licensed rehabbers in the state to take care of those animals if it’s at all possible,” Dickinson said.
The job might also involve litter-related violations. Littering is a crime in Ohio, so Dickinson could cite someone under Ohio law, for example.
Another task is public education. This could entail appearing before a school assembly to educate students.
“Away from the law enforcement things, we also do a lot of conservation events — a lot of different education for kids and a lot of different outreach events,” he said, although the coronavirus situation cut down on this. “Typically, we do a lot of events in the summer, a lot of outreach events. ... We focus a lot on outreach.”
Opening days of hunting seasons — these vary by species and method used — helps keep a wildlife officer busy as well.
“We tend to get a lot of calls on those days for most things, especially during the gun season,” said Dickinson. “Those are some of our busiest days, so we definitely focus on that.”
While he spends time checking hunting and fishing licenses, and investigating rules violations — issuing citations if necessary — he has wide jurisdiction on Ohio’s laws generally.
“On all of our state-owned properties we can enforce the entire Ohio Revised Code,” he said. “We don’t tend to focus on those other things, but we have the ability to enforce (the law). We are certified peace officers in the state of Ohio.”
Fortunately, Dickinson indicated, most outdoor enthusiasts follow the rules.
“Most people are following the rules,” he said. “They’re trying to do the right thing. They enjoy being outside and enjoy doing those activities, and a majority of our time our interactions are very good with people.”
Speaking generally about his position, Dickinson said he enjoys the “diversity of the day,” as with every season change “you’re doing something new enforcement-wise, something new outreach-wise. The diversity of it is constantly changing, so that’s probably the best part.”
One question he’s doubtlessly been asked more than once concerns Defiance County’s deer herd. For those who drive a lot or have landscapes that deer sometimes feast upon, the animals seem to be everywhere.
He said most counties in northwest Ohio have a steady deer population, with some trending toward an increase.
Perhaps as a consequence, Defiance County increased its annual harvest limit per hunter from two to three last year. That may have helped increase last year’s deer harvest here from 1,650 in 2019 to 2,228 in 2020, according to Dickinson.
A three-deer limit is again proposed for this year, he said.
When he isn’t helping keep an eye on compliance with such rules, Dickinson might be out hunting and fishing himself.
“I still do that,” he said. “A majority who have our job as wildlife officers are very active,” he said. “That’s the reason most of us started doing this — because of our natural interest in wildlife. A majority of wildlife officers are very active anglers and hunters.”
For Dickinson then, a way of life also has become a passionate career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.