• Paulding County
Scholarship awarded:
The Dianne Cooper — Bobcat Community Award scholarship is given to an Oakwood Elementary student and Paulding High School graduate residing in the Oakwood boundaries. The recipient is also an excellent role model in the classroom.
This year’s recipient of the Dianne Cooper scholarship is Mackenzie Weible, the daughter of Rob and Darcy Weible. Mackenzie played varsity soccer for three years, was involved in 4-H for six years, took rabbits and sheep to the county fair, was involved in FFA for a year, and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Weible plans to attend the University of Toledo to major in nursing.
