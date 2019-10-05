The 2019 series of Cinema at the Stroede continues at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 with Grace Kelly, Alfred Hitchcock and suspense combining to create the epic film “Dial M for Murder.”
In this crime mystery, Alfred Hitchcock’s first 3D film, ex-tennis pro Tony Wendice (Ray Milland) wants to have his wealthy wife, Margot (Grace Kelly), murdered so he can get his hands on her inheritance. When he discovers her affair with Mark Halliday (Robert Cummings), he comes up with the perfect plan to kill her. He blackmails an old acquaintance into carrying out the murder, but the carefully-orchestrated set-up goes awry, and Margot stays alive. Now Wendice must frantically scheme to outwit the police and avoid having his plot detected
Cinema at the Stroede is free and open to the public. The series allows the community to view movies from the past on the big screen as they were intended. These movies are hosted at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., on the second Saturday of the month at 7:30 pm.
For more information, call 419-784-3401 or dccc@defiancearts.org.
