DHS yearbook staff
Photo courtesy of Jaaci Carr

The Defiance High School yearbook staff was named a Jostens 2019 National Yearbook Program of Excellence. The award is won by covering 65% of your student body three times or more, hitting deadlines, and seeing a rise in books sales. The staff includes, in front, Graicen Siler (left) and Chloe Wetstein. And in back, from left: Hy-keym Jefferson, Tori Chavez, Madi Shock, Grayce Jones, Riley Gerardot, Lauryn Luderman, and Jaaci Carr, adviser. Not pictured are Madison Ducat, Amya Trent, Quin Strausbaugh, Garrett Snyder, Libby Trejo and Katie Smiddy.

