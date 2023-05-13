Tyler Taylor will graduate today from Defiance College today with his bachelor of arts in Graphic Design — three weeks before he receives his high school diploma at Defiance High School.
He is one of many students to participate in the College Credit Plus (CCP) program in Ohio, according to a press release provided by Defiance College. He joins DC’s other graduates who were set to receive their diplomas during a ceremony scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today.
While attending Defiance College, Taylor was a member and captain of Defiance College’s eSports team, as well as a McMaster scholar and intern in the admissions department, becoming very well-known on campus, according to DC.
“Tyler has been such an asset to our campus,” stated Dr. Richanne Mankey, DC president. “The timing of graduating with both his high school diploma and a bachelor’s degree certainly speaks to his incredible academic talents, yet, his easygoing ways have him participating in so many campus events and activities, including contributing as a student leader. Well done, Tyler!”
In addition to his activities at Defiance College, Taylor participated on Defiance High School’s eSports team, was involved in the spring musical and attended various social events including homecoming and prom.
“If I can do it, anyone can,” commented Taylor.
“It is a pleasure to have such an accomplished student in Tyler Taylor as an alumnus of Defiance College,” stated Dr. Agnes Caldwell, DC’s vice president of Academic Affairs. “We know he is exceptional, however, to graduate from high school and college at the same time makes him truly exceptional. We believe he is in an elite group from the state of Ohio due to the College Credit Plus program.”
Ohio Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner explained that the College Credit Plus program “is an important part of Ohio’s college affordability efforts, saving students significant money in pursuing their education goals. Tyler opted to take full advantage of the CCP program, and started attending Defiance College full-time during his sophomore year of high school. Taking a full course load each semester, Tyler became a senior in college at the same time he became a senior in high school.
“We support students who want to earn college credits faster if that path is best for them,” added Gardner. “Tyler Taylor’s achievement is a tremendous example of the value of this program, and I congratulate both Tyler and Defiance College on his bachelor’s degree.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.