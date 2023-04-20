Defiance High School will hold its 36th annual Sousa Concert on April 30 at Defiance Community Auditorium.
The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will feature trumpet soloist Charles Saenz, professor of trumpet at Bowling Green State University. He also serves as the associate dean in the College of Musical Arts.
An active performer at international venues, he has presented recitals and master classes in Australia, China, Inner Mongolia, Taiwan, Thailand, Mexico and Brazil.
Also performing with Saenz will be DHS seniors Drake Wenninger and Elisabeth Johnston.
The concert will include the eighth grade Varsity Band, DHS Jazz Ensemble and DHS Concert Band, and feature the DHS Symphonic Band.
“We are excited to have Charles Saenz back with us,” a DHS press release stated. “He is truly a phenomenal performer and will be a great inspiration to our students. As usual we also have many special features and a well-rounded program that includes marches, overtures, popular music and patriotic selections.”
As in the past, military personnel and their families will be recognized during the concert.
The concert is underwritten by Rettig Music.
Presale tickets are available at Rettig Music or by mailing in ticket orders with payment to the high school.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.