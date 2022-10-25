PHOENIX, Ariz. — A former city resident who has authored a book will hold a signing event next month at the Defiance Elks Lodge.
Kiersten Parsons Hathcock, a 1991 Defiance High School graduate, will appear at 6 p.m. to sign her book “Little Voices: How Kids in Spirit Helped a Reluctant Medium Escape and Heal from Abuse.”
After graduating from Defiance High School in 1991, Hathcock went on to become a Shark Tank TV show winner, intuitive medium and author of the aforementioned book.
To some who know her, she’s a Shark Tank-winning self-taught carpenter and furniture designer who built an internationally known kids’ furniture company out of her Los Angeles garage. According to a press release, “she’s also an ordinary, science-minded mom of two who was thrown into supernatural circumstances at the age of 36 when she suddenly started seeing and hearing spirits of deceased children, some of whom were killed by predators.”
The release also noted that this led to quiet partnerships with detectives around the country and a traditional publishing deal for her memoir published by Post Hill Press/Simon and Schuster.
“Little Voices” addresses subjects such as childhood sexual abuse, “sudden onset mediumship,” repressed memories, Shark Tank experiences, marriage reconciliation, and surviving and healing from domestic violence.
Hathcock commented that she wrote Little Voices “to help skeptics and domestic violence survivors open themselves to the possibility that intuition is real and can be lifesaving.” Her added that her hope is that if people can learn to their intuition, they can heal old wounds and create the life they want to live.
“Little Voices is a propulsive, vivid, memoir that offers rare insight into emotional abuse and the ways in which it can both coexist and be healed by intuition,” said Dr. Kelly Sundberg, professor and award-winning, bestselling author of “Goodbye, Good Girl: A Story of Domestic Violence and Survival.” “This isn’t a book that’s just for survivors; it’s a book for anyone who wants to learn about intuitive ability and human psychology. A heartfelt and candid account of both (with a healthy dose of mystery sprinkled in), Kiersten has written a fascinating account that’s unlike any I’ve ever read before.”
In addition to signing books and reading a selection from her memoir, Hathcock will honor the Pannell family of Defiance. John, Denise, Jack and Nate Pannell are featured in “Little Voices.” She’ll also honor her parents, Defiance residents, Barry and Cheryl Parsons.
Hathcock will feature a question-and-answer session with “Little Voices” foreword author, decorated NYPD Detective Mark Pucci (retired). They’ll take questions and discuss working together on cold cases as well as what led them start The National Institute for Law and Justice, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide management of investigative services for crime victims and their families.
When asked in what ways Kiersten’s intuitive mediumship information has been helpful during investigations, Pucci said, “to answer this question, I would need several pages, all single spaced. However, if I were to narrow it down to the most substantial information Kiersten has ever provided to me during an investigation, I would have to concede that it was the time she literally saved my life.”
Hathcock’s memoir is available for purchase in print, audiobook, and e-reader formats on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and wherever books are sold. Those wanting their copies of Little Voices signed by the author are encouraged to bring them to the event. RSVP is not required, and admission is free. For more information, go to https://www.kierstenhathcock.com/defiance.html.
