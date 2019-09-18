• Defiance County
Birthday party:
The Defiance High School class of 1962 will celebrate its 75th birthday party beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Defiance VFW Post 3360, 201 Clinton St.
Any classmates who have not yet made reservations may contact Mert Marihugh Grogg at 419-575-8757, Ethel Rost Stambaugh at 419-576-0032 or John Ehlinger at 419-393-2337.
