The Defiance High School choral music department will present its annual Christmas show “Deck the Halls” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Defiance Community Auditorium.
The concert will feature the men’s chorus, women’s chorus, A Cappella choir, Varsity Blues Pop Ensemble and several featured student solos throughout the evening.
Contemporary classics will include “Please Come Home for Christmas” and “Extraordinary Merry Christmas” by the Varsity Blues. The men’s chorus will sing “Deck the Halls” and The Beach Boys’ “Little Saint Nick.” The women’s chorus will sing “Remembering Decembers” and “Silver Bells.”
Throughout the concert, several student soloists will be featured with traditional and contemporary solos. The A Cappella choir will perform “The First Noel” and “Joy to the World.”
The entire evening culminates in the traditional singing of George Frederic Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from his oratorio “Messiah.” Alumni from the past choirs will be invited on stage to join the current choir in this anthem.
Tickets for the concert are $5 for adults and $3 for students and can be purchased at the door.
