DHS choir concert

The Defiance High School choirs presented their annual fall concert Tuesday evening at the First Baptist Church, under the direction of Eric West. The fall choir concert featured the Men’s Chorus, Women’s Chorus, Varsity Blues and the A Cappella Choir (pictured). That choir’s selections included a Renaissance piece from the 1500s in Latin and a gospel anthem.
