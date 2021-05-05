Defiance High School's CAD class has some ideas for improving the South Jefferson Avenue area entrance to the city.
With class instructor Tom Mutchler looking on, six class members made presentations to Defiance City Council Tuesday night as part of their nine-week spring projects.
Council also gave a first reading to an ordinance expanding the downtown DORA, but on a more limited basis than originally proposed (see related story).
DHS students Max Hoffman, Marino Martinez and Brandon Morgan presented council with the first CAD idea Tuesday, showing a small "welcoming" park commemorating U.S. Marine Corps Major General Lawrence Livingston who was born in 1940 in Defiance and died in 2018.
A flagpole, shrubs and raised flower beds were among the amenities proposed in the park for which the class also considered other honorees. They included Navy Admiral Alene Duerk and Gen. Anthony Wayne.
Student Michael Gomez joined with Damien Martinez to fashion improvements to the middle of the traffic roundabout at Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive. (Martinez was unable to attend Tuesday's presentation.)
Gomez showed a design with LED lighting that might welcome visitors to Defiance and display simple messages such as the time and temperature. Too, their proposal included Defiance County, state and national flags as well as flowerpots, shrubs and solar lighting.
The third presentation was made by students Grant Keller and Joanna Schlatter, and proposed improvements for the traffic roundabout at Palmer Drive and the Defiance High School entrance.
They designed a south-facing Bulldog measuring seven feet high, propping itself up on a five-foot-high block "D" for Defiance.
The design capitalizes on the DHS mascot, and would face south because, they explained, Defiance is the most northern of schools in the Western Buckeye League.
Asked during an interview following Tuesday's meeting whether the city would consider incorporating the students' designs into possible improvements in the city's southside, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann said "absolutely."
This won't happen this year, but he said "come budget time" this fall "this is going to have to get serious consideration."
Were the city to proceed with any of the ideas, McCann indicated that capital improvements budget would be considered to build them.
The city presently has two traffic roundabouts as mentioned at the above locations with a third about to be built at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues this spring and summer.
The students noted their future college plans after high school graduation during Tuesday's presentation. Several expressed an interest in working toward engineering degrees.
The DHS (Computer Aided Design) CAD class is a two-year program with credit given toward Northwest State Community College's pre-engineering program, according to McCann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.