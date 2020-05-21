The Defiance High School band awards were presented online earlier this month via Google Meet.
Award winners were: Haden Sullivan, Louis Armstrong Jazz Award; Alexis Blake, Garrett Campbell, Jackson Drouillard, Abby Elwood, Oriana Holmes and Reegan Meyle, $500 Lara Punches Scholarship; Ashlee Davis and Aubrey Relyea, $250 Makenna Carolus Scholarship; and Alexis Blake and Oriana Holmes, Vincent Polce Scholarship Award.
Recipients of the John Philip Sousa Award were Garrett Campbell and Jackson Drouillard. Additional Sousa nominees were Alexis Blake, Oriana Holmes and Haden Sullivan.
Other award recipients were: most improved woodwind, freshman Cydne Holmes, sophomore Peyton Kessler and junior Emma Fedderke; most improved brass/percussion, freshman Brogan Aden, sophomore Bailey DeTray and junior Autum Lantz; outstanding woodwind, freshman Ramon Kulwicki, sophomore Regan Nelson and junior Gabby Fabiano; outstanding brass/percussion, freshman Drake Wenninger, sophomore Nathan Blunt and junior Dain Sutton.
Remarks were made by directors Cathy Booth, Christa Jones, Jacob Henry and Kevin Heidbreder and principal Jay Jerger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.