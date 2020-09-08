DHS athletic dept.
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Defiance High School athletic department received a gift of $2,500 from Defiance Moose Lodge 2094. The donation is to be used for renovations to the weight room. Discussing the grant are Jerry Buti (left), Defiance athletic director; and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator. The Moose Lodge fund is administered by the Defiance Area Foundation.

