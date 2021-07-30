NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners attended an event with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, another top state official and a legislative representative during their Thursday meeting to talk about the state's H2Ohio program.
Commissioners held much of their regular session in Napoleon, but in the afternoon they visited the Rohrs Brothers Farm on Henry County Road L, just east of Malinta, to meet with the governor, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda and 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon.
The top officials' purpose was to highlight Ohio's relatively new H2Ohio program in which northwest Ohio farmers are provided with financial incentives from the state to participate in conservation efforts designed to reduce phosphorus runoff in the Lake Erie watershed. This was initiated in recent years to address Lake Erie algae blooms.
Excessive phosphorus — agricultural fertilizer is said to be one major source — is believed to be a significant contributing factor to such blooms.
Henry County's selection for the governor's visit was no accident. Of the 14 northwest Ohio counties initially involved in the H2Ohio program, Henry County has the highest percentage of farm acres enrolled in the initiative at 63%.
"I'm excited to see the farm operators participating and the number of acres that have been enrolled in this program," said Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller during a phone interview Thursday with The Crescent-News. "... I think it's a good program. It's getting us headed in the right direction. It's just going to take time. This is not something that will change overnight. ... It will always be questionable how long the state will fund it — hopefully, for awhile."
On the Malinta farm, DeWine spoke with owners Tony and Andy Rohrs about their operations. The Rohrs are participating in the H2Ohio program's variable rate fertilizer program in which fertilizer applications are reduced, according to Miller.
"They used significantly less fertilizer, and so this fall we'll really know the results by what the yields are," he said.
Initially 14 northwest Ohio counties (Auglaize, Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams and Wood) were targeted for inclusion in the H2Ohio program, but 10 more counties (Crawford, Erie, Huron, Marion, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Shelby and Wyandot) have been added.
Also Thursday, commissioners discussed water and sewer initiatives in and around McClure and Liberty Center.
Tim Phillips, board member of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, told commissioners that a planned project to extend a water line to serve the communities is expected to be put out for bid this fall with construction possible in the winter.
Phillips explained that the district needs to secure a single easement in the unincorporated town of Texas.
McClure and Liberty Center have contracted for water service in the past with the City of Napoleon, but have decided to switch to Northwestern.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners discussed a request by the county dog warden's office to construct a sewer line to its shelter in McClure, which has a sewer holding tank.
According to Jerry Griner of Northwestern Water and Sewer, the cost for a new force main to the dog warden facility is $200,000.
Griner indicated that the flow would be very low, although homes along the force main might be required to hook into the line. He said seven or eight homes would be located along the route.
Although no decision was made to proceed with this project, officials indicated that American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) money could be available for use.
Miller noted that commissioners have until the end of 2024 to commit to ARPA-funded projects while the money could be spent through 2026.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution stating that commissioners would cover Memorial Day expenses totaling $4,381.26 for 12 veterans organizations, each not to exceed $500.
• passed a resolution authorizing a revolving loan of $25,000 at 2.5% for five years for Anything Grows, a Napoleon floral store that will be opening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.