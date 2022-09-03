Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (with glasses) met with local officials Friday afternoon at Cabin Fever in downtown Defiance. DeWine made a short visit in between stops in northwest Ohio. Here he speaks with Defiance County Commissioner Dana Phipps.
Local Republicans played host to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Friday afternoon when he made a brief stop in Defiance.
DeWine came through town between stops in northwest Ohio, visiting with local officials, such as Defiance County commissioners, Sheriff Doug Engel, Defiance County Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer, Police Chief Todd Shafer and new Defiance County Republican Party chairman, David Kern, at Cabin Fever in downtown Defiance.
This was not considered a campaign stop, but rather an informational session with local Republicans, according to Kern, who took over as the GOP’s county central committee chairman in June.
“They wanted to meet with some of the local leaders and invited some of the first responders,” said Kern of the governor’s team. “They just wanted to meet with people. ... I think it’s great that they’re showing interest in Defiance. Any chance to be able to get a state or U.S. official to our county is a great opportunity.”
He is now a point of contact for such events since taking over for Ian Weber, who had been the local GOP’s chairman before stepping down earlier this year. Kern was elected party chairman in June while Pete Lundberg was named vice chairman, Chris Mack was elected secretary and Greg Steyer was chosen treasurer.
He had received some experience in the party’s leadership positions when he took over as vice chairman early in 2022. That was after former Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack stepped down from the position and took a job as the Defiance city administrator.
Asked why he decided to seek the chairman’s position, Kern said “I love being involved. I saw it as a good opportunity.”
The party central committee has 33 seats — one for each county voting precinct — but a number of these are vacant. Members are elected to four-year terms by voters, although elections for the precinct seats generally are uncontested.
The Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee figures to play a role in promoting DeWine’s re-election bid in November, but has not yet opened a fall campaign headquarters in Defiance. However, the HQ is expected to open soon, Kern indicated.
The Defiance County Democratic Party opened its campaign 2022 headquarters earlier this week at 319 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance.
A former Ayersville Local Schools board member, Kern is serving in his first four-year term as a county commissioner.
