dewine photo

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (with glasses) met with local officials Friday afternoon at Cabin Fever in downtown Defiance. DeWine made a short visit in between stops in northwest Ohio. Here he speaks with Defiance County Commissioner Dana Phipps.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Local Republicans played host to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Friday afternoon when he made a brief stop in Defiance.

